A rare collection of classic Marvel Comic book covers signed by legendary writer Stan Lee just before his death is to go under the hammer at a Woking auction house.
The limited edition box of prints up for sale at Ewbank’s Auction House on November 1 is expected to fetch between £8,000 to £10,000.
The box contains three portfolios featuring 12 giclee prints made by the publisher and Washing Green Fine Arts in 2018.
Each of the prints focuses on a specific hero or group of heroes - including Avengers, Hulk, and Spider-Man - reproducing covers that originally appeared between 1962 and 1990.
Every print is hand signed by Stan Lee, who passed away at the age of 95 from heart failure in the same year they were created.
Some of the covers - featuring artwork by Jack Kirby - include ‘The Amazing Spider-Man No. 1: Spider-Man Meets the Fantastic Four’, published in 1963.
There is also a print of ‘The Avengers No. 1: Earth's Mightiest Super-Heroes!’, which was originally published in 1963, as well as ‘The Incredible Hulk No. 1: The Strangest Man of All Time’, previously published in 1962.
This sale will include a limited edition set of six Star Wars comic book prints, signed by Stan Lee and produced by Marvel Comics and Washing Green Fine Art.
These reproduction covers appeared between 1977 and 1983. They are numbered and expected to fetch £3,000 to £4,000.
Also on offer in the auction is a September 1954 Tiger Comic magazine No.1, featuring the first appearance of Roy of the Rovers.
Tiger was a weekly British comic published by Amalgamated Press until March 30, 1985, featuring action-adventure stories and sports strips.
The most famous of these was Roy of the Rovers - a strip about the life of the fictional footballer and manager, Roy Race. It debuted in the first issue before becoming the comic’s most popular feature.
Complete without cut coupons or missing pages, the comic has a guide price of £2,000 to £4,000.
Other individual comic highlights in the auction include a November 1974 Marvel Comics copy of Incredible Hulk No. 181 featuring the first appearance of Wolverine.It is expected to fetch £2,000 to £3,000.