A meticulously framed set of The Bat and I'm Not a Monster prints by rising star JJ Adams, published in a strictly limited run of only 45 each. These prints showcase Adams' signature X-ray style, offering a fresh perspective on DC Comics' legendary Batman and his arch-nemesis, The Joker. Numbered an exclusive 6/45, these beauties are presented in a matching black hardwood frame with a brushed silver inner border and a double-contrasted mount. Complete with certificates of authenticity, this set offers a retail value of £1,900 and represents a rare chance to own a piece from a sought-after artist. This lot carries a pre-sale guide price of £800 to £1,000.