Comic collectors will be in their element as Ewbank's gears up for its second comic auction on Wednesday, May 29.
More than 250 lots are up for grabs, with bidding either online or in person at its Send headquarters. The action will be live streamed with viewing from May 27.
Highlights include:
An original Barry Windsor-Smith work in pencil titled The Head of Perseus. This 1983 masterpiece showcases the artist's signature style that transformed the industry. The meticulously detailed pencil work is a must-have for collectors seeking true artistic brilliance. Windsor-Smith's work is known for its blend of romantic fantasy and masterful painting techniques, making him one of the most sought-after contemporary comic book artists. It is expected to sell for £4,000 to £6,000.
A meticulously framed set of The Bat and I'm Not a Monster prints by rising star JJ Adams, published in a strictly limited run of only 45 each. These prints showcase Adams' signature X-ray style, offering a fresh perspective on DC Comics' legendary Batman and his arch-nemesis, The Joker. Numbered an exclusive 6/45, these beauties are presented in a matching black hardwood frame with a brushed silver inner border and a double-contrasted mount. Complete with certificates of authenticity, this set offers a retail value of £1,900 and represents a rare chance to own a piece from a sought-after artist. This lot carries a pre-sale guide price of £800 to £1,000.
A Leo Baxendale original colour artwork. This stunning piece, created in the iconic comic art style, depicts a scene from Fort Fumble Part 2. Measuring 43 x 53cm and professionally framed and glazed, it's a must-have for any Leo Baxendale fan or comic art collector. It has been valued at £200 to £400.
A first-print copy of Star Trek No. 1 (1984) signed by a legendary line-up of nine Star Trek stars. This "cents copy" from DC Comics features the crew of the USS Enterprise, immortalised on the cover and first page. Beam aboard iconic signatures from William Shatner (Captain Kirk), Leonard Nimoy (Spock), DeForest Kelley (Dr. McCoy), George Takei (Sulu), James Doohan (Scotty), Nichelle Nichols (Uhura), Walter Koenig (Chekov), and the visionary Gene Roddenberry, Star Trek's creator. This complete comic offers a chance to claim your own piece of Star Trek history with an estimate of £200 to £300.
Twenty-two amazing Spider-Man comics (1973 onwards) feature iconic moments in Spidey's history, including the debut of the third Vulture, the arrival of the Spider-Mobile, and the chilling first appearance of the Tarantula (with a bonus cameo by the Punisher). All this and more courtesy of legendary creators such as Gerry Conway, Len Wein, Gil Kane and Sal Buscema. These comics are in pristine condition and the collection could fetch between £200 to £300.
For more details call 01483 223101 or email [email protected]. Live internet bidding is available through www.ewbanks.co.uk