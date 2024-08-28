The top four lots alone took over £20,000 at Ewbank’s Trading Card sale on August 9, led by a £9,100 premium-inclusive price for a Pokémon French Neo Destiny complete Shining set, that had been estimated at £2,000-£4,000.
A Pokémon complete French Neo Genesis 1st edition holo set, with all holos graded between PSA 6 and PSA 9, sold for £7,150 against hopes of £1,000-£2,000.
Meanwhile a complete German Neo Genesis 1st edition holo set, with all holos graded between PSA 7 and PSA 9, also left a £1,000-£2,000 guide behind to sell for £2,600.
Adding to the top lots was a 1st edition Gym Challenge complete set, with all the holos graded between PSA 7 to PSA 9. Again pitched at £1,000-£2,000, it took £2,470, as did a German neo Destiny complete Shining Set, with all cards graded PSA 7 to PSA 9.
“It’s exactly three years since Ewbank’s launched our first Trading Card auction, since when we have been delighted to sell extraordinary rarities, including collections from leading figures who helped establish this market,” said head of trading cards, Chris Fresson.
“With the global market in trading cards expected to reach $18 billion next year, and more young collectors joining in, we see this as an important part of our portfolio offering of entertainment and memorabilia.”
At Ewbank’s, you will find some of the best Pokémon trading cards and sets on the market. These sales have included sealed 1999 Base Set Booster boxes complete with their original Wizards Of The Coast shrink-wrap. The Base Set was the first-ever Pokémon set released in English and features some of the most expensive cards such as Charizard, Blastoise and Venusaur.
Wizards Of The Coast are the original distributors for Pokémon before the licence was handed back to Nintendo, and the condition of these sets are integral to the final sale price achieved. Driven by condition, recent sales at Ewbank’s have reached new heights, including the sale of the collection of former Managing Director of Wizards Of The Coast Steven Wilks which has included Uncut Sheets, Sealed Box Product, Promotional Material and Awards and high graded cards from vintage Pokémon sets.
Ewbank’s sell graded cards, be it PSA, CGC, Becket of others, they can provide you with a route to market for you collection, and can also offer grading advice and recommend grading through your preferred company via their partners at The Sub Center for fast returns and excellent service.
Ewbank’s was founded by Chris Ewbank in 1990.