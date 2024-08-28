Wizards Of The Coast are the original distributors for Pokémon before the licence was handed back to Nintendo, and the condition of these sets are integral to the final sale price achieved. Driven by condition, recent sales at Ewbank’s have reached new heights, including the sale of the collection of former Managing Director of Wizards Of The Coast Steven Wilks which has included Uncut Sheets, Sealed Box Product, Promotional Material and Awards and high graded cards from vintage Pokémon sets.