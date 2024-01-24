* A James Bond Dr. No British quad film poster from 1962. This rare gem, illustrated by Mitchell Hooks, captures the essence of Bond’s cool charisma and the film’s thrilling tropical setting. This poster is not just a reminder of a great film; it is testament to the cultural phenomenon that is 007. It presents a chance to own a piece of movie magic, a conversation starter for any film buff’s den. It has been consigned from the estate of a cinema projectionist and carries a pre-sale guide price of £8,000 to £12,000.