More than 400 lots will feature in the live auction of vintage posters at Ewbank’s on Friday (February 2, 2024).
Alastair McCrea heads up the vintage poster department at the company.
He has seen a huge rise in demand in film posters over recent years, with these sales generating interest among buyers from all over the world.
As the flagship poster sale at the Burnt Common Auction Rooms in Send, it will showcase several of the sought-after Hammer Horror posters.
Viewing is from today (Wednesday, January 31) until the day of the sale.
Highlights of the auction include:
* A James Bond Dr. No British quad film poster from 1962. This rare gem, illustrated by Mitchell Hooks, captures the essence of Bond’s cool charisma and the film’s thrilling tropical setting. This poster is not just a reminder of a great film; it is testament to the cultural phenomenon that is 007. It presents a chance to own a piece of movie magic, a conversation starter for any film buff’s den. It has been consigned from the estate of a cinema projectionist and carries a pre-sale guide price of £8,000 to £12,000.
* A Bullitt British quad film poster from 1968. It features Steve McQueen in a captivating close-up by artist Tom Chantrell. This 30in by 40in poster captures the gritty essence of San Francisco and McQueen’s character’s relentless pursuit of justice. Its vibrant colours and bold lines remain a tribute to Chantrell’s masterful swirl style. The poster has been valued at £1,500 to £2,500.
* A James Bond You Only Live Twice British quad film poster – style C (bath tub) – from 1967. This iconic image, featuring Sean Connery lounging luxuriously in a Japanese bathhouse surrounded by beautiful women, is the most sought-after of the three posters released for the movie. The poster captures the film’s blend of action, espionage and exotic glamour. It is estimated to sell for between £1,500 and £2,500.
* A One Million Years BC British quad film poster crafted by Tom Chantrell for Hammer Film Productions, from 1966. This vibrant, folded treasure measures 30in by 40in. Chantrell’s dynamic artwork explodes with prehistoric action, featuring Raquel Welch as the alluring Loana battling prehistoric beasts alongside John Richardson’s Tumak. The poster has been valued at £1,000 to £1,500.
* The Beatles’ Help! British quad film poster from 1965. It is a kaleidoscope of colour, capturing the lads in their mop-top prime and a reminder of a time when they changed the world. Featuring iconic semaphore photography by Robert Freeman, this poster is expected to fetch between £500 and £800.
* The Day of the Triffids British quad film poster from 1963. It has been valued at £500 to £800.
*A “Keep Calm and Carry On” British Second World War propaganda poster. It is an original, folded poster from 1939. Its stark red background and stoic crown speak of a nation preparing for the Blitz. The poster carries a pre-sale estimate of £1,000 to £1,500.
