African and British art takes centre stage at Ewbank’s Auctioneers this summer, with major works by Ben Enwonwu, the most influential African artist of the 20th century, leading the Fine Art, Silver, Books and Stamps auction on June 26.
The sale forms part of Ewbank’s multi-day Summer Fine Sales and presents a rare opportunity for collectors to acquire significant works spanning continents and centuries.
Among the highlights is a painting by Enwonwu (1917–94), including a striking portrait of Englishwoman Miss June M Gibson, accompanied by a series of affectionate letters from the artist to the sitter. Estimated at £20,000 to £40,000, the portrait reflects Enwonwu’s profound cross-cultural significance.
His international reputation was cemented with a solo exhibition in London’s Zwemmer Gallery in 1937, and in 1956 he was commissioned to sculpt a portrait of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. His pioneering success opened doors for generations of African artists on the global stage.
The sale also features a signed and dated study of a West African child by Enwonwu, in watercolour, dated 1967. The painting had been a gift from the artist. It carries a guide price of £2,000 to £3,000.
There is strong representation of British art, including a lively watercolour by Cecil Aldin titled Huntsmen and Women Jumping a Fence Led by a Pack of Hounds in Full Flight. Exhibited at The British Sporting Art Trust's 1990 Cecil Aldin Exhibition, this work is estimated at £1,000 to £1,500 and showcases Aldin’s celebrated skill in capturing the essence of British country life. He remains widely admired for his illustrations of The Pickwick Papers and The Jungle Book, as well as his evocative hunting and canine scenes.
Another fine British piece is The Passer-By (1919), an oil painting by Thomas Edwin Mostyn. Measuring 76 x 97cm and signed, the painting is estimated at £800 to £1,200 and bears a Fine Art Society label verso. Mostyn, a prominent figure in the late Victorian and Edwardian art worlds, was known for his dreamlike garden vistas and richly imagined compositions.
Adding to the distinguished lineup is a youthful work by Frank Brangwyn (1867–1956), Figures in a Rowing Boat Approaching a Fishing Boat off the Coast. This oil on canvas, signed and dated 1889, is estimated at £800 to £1,200. Painted when Brangwyn was just 22, it reveals early hallmarks of the maritime themes and masterful handling of light that defined his later career.
The auction also includes notable selections of silver, rare books, and philatelic collectibles—catering to a wide spectrum of interests and tastes.
Ewbank’s Summer Fine Sales open with a Jewellery, Watches and Coins sale on June 25, followed by the Fine Art, Silver, Books and Stamps auction on June 26 at the auction house’s Send showroom.
The series continues with Antiques, Asian Art, Collectables, Clocks and Antique & Garden Furniture on June 27, and concludes with a Classic and Modern Cars & Automobilia sale on Friday, July 4.
