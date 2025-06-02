Highlights of Jewellery, Watches & Coins include two exceptional Rolex Submariner wristwatches from different eras. The first is a Rolex A Gentleman's stainless-steel Reference 5508 Submariner wristwatch with bezel, featuring a signed Gilt dial with luminous hour markers. This timepiece comes on a new black and orange Nato strap and is estimated at £8,000 to £10,000. The Rolex Submariner reference 5508 was the last to feature no crown guards, introduced between 1958 and 1962, Often referred to as the “Small Crown James Bond”, it earned its nickname through appearances in early Bond films.