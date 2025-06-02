The sales commence on Wednesday, June 25, with Jewellery, Watches & Coins, followed by Silver, Fine Art, Books & Stamps on Thursday, June 26. The week concludes with Antiques, Asian Art, Collectables, Clocks & Antique Furniture on Friday, June 27, leading into the Summer Classic & Modern Cars & Automobilia sale on Friday, July 4.
Highlights of Jewellery, Watches & Coins include two exceptional Rolex Submariner wristwatches from different eras. The first is a Rolex A Gentleman's stainless-steel Reference 5508 Submariner wristwatch with bezel, featuring a signed Gilt dial with luminous hour markers. This timepiece comes on a new black and orange Nato strap and is estimated at £8,000 to £10,000. The Rolex Submariner reference 5508 was the last to feature no crown guards, introduced between 1958 and 1962, Often referred to as the “Small Crown James Bond”, it earned its nickname through appearances in early Bond films.
Also featured is a Rolex 5513 Gentleman's stainless steel Submariner wristwatch, estimated at £7,000 to £10,000. Launched in 1953 as one of the world's first dive watches, the Submariner quickly evolved from a practical tool into a style icon, designed for pressure resistance and accurate underwater timing. The 5513 was produced from 1962 to 1989, making it the longest-running Submariner reference. It was famously worn by the likes of Jacques Cousteau and Che Guevara, as well as Sean Connery in several James Bond films, including Dr No, Goldfinger, and Thunderball.
For collectors of contemporary designer jewellery, the auction presents a striking Brett Payne silver necklace, estimated at £800 to £1,200. This piece features stirrup-shaped links with a gold-coloured central sunflower detail, secured with a trigger clasp fastening. It is accompanied by a pair of matching bi-coloured drop earrings and a pair of matching circular bi-coloured clip-on earrings.
Another highlight from a contemporary designer is a Rachel Gogerly 'Ice' purple pear-shaped drop necklace, valued at £300 to £400. This elegant piece features three double-sided pear drops with captivating purple and blue enamelling, set on an integrated curb link chain with a lobster clasp. Rachel Gogerly is celebrated for her distinctive enamel work, creating jewellery that is both vibrant and elegantly sculptural.
The sale also boasts high-quality antique jewellery, including an early Boucheron brooch, estimated at £500 to £800. This exquisite piece is centrally set with a gold intaglio depicting Venus and Cupid, surrounded by a delicate rose-cut diamond frame mounted in silver. Founded in 1858 by Frédéric Boucheron, the House of Boucheron is one of the oldest and most prestigious French jewellery houses, known for its exceptional craftsmanship that captivated royalty and aristocrats.
Viewing for the Summer Fine Sales begins on Saturday, June 21, from 10am till 2pm, and continues weekdays from 9am to 5pm until the days of the sales, including a late-night viewing on Tuesday, June 24 until 7pm.
