Collectors and enthusiasts can look forward to a treasure trove of rare finds as Ewbank’s Auctioneers hosts its Summer Fine Sales this June and July.
The series kicks off with Jewellery, Watches & Coins on June 25, continues with Silver, Fine Art, Books and Stamps on June 26, and rounds out with Antiques, Militaria, Asian Art, Collectables, Wine, Clocks, Antique & Garden Furniture on June 27. The excitement then shifts gears with the Cars and Automobilia sale on July 4.
Silver is set to shine this season, with highlights guaranteed to pique bidder interest. Among them is a Michelsen Denmark silver cup and cover, dated 1931. Rich in maritime symbolism, it features a blank cartouche and a cover surmounted by a triton amid seaweed and shells. This decorative piece is expected to attract bids around £400 to £600.
Collectors will appreciate a beautifully crafted set of six Liberty & Co. silver coffee spoons, each with enamelled openwork terminals. The design is attributed to renowned designer Archibald Knox and the spoons are marked ‘Cymric,’ Birmingham 1901—a fine example of the brand’s early 20th-century craftsmanship. This collectable set carries a pre-sale guide price of £150 to £200.
Also featured is a pair of late 19th to early 20th-century silver figures of grape pickers. Each figure is finely modelled with a hotte on their back and carrying a bird under one arm, the other with a stick. This pair is anticipated to realise between £400 and £600.
For coin enthusiasts, a particularly notable entry is a private collection of 10 City of London medals, issued between 1831 and 1902. These rare and historically significant medals were produced in small editions, often limited to just 500 pieces, to commemorate royal events, state visits and key civic developments.
One of the most exceptional lots is a cased pair of bronze medals commemorating the 60th year of the reign of Queen Victoria, dated 1897 and designed by F. Bowcher for Spink. This pair, from the collection of Benjamin Turner, a distinguished City of London official, is expected to sell for £800 to £1,200.
The final sale of the week offers a broad and engaging mix of categories, with particular excitement around a strong militaria section.
A highlight is a comprehensive collection of India regimental, corps and police badges, mounted and indexed in 26 folders, representing Indian State Forces, Gurkha Rifles, and Auxiliary Forces. This group carries an estimate of £400 to £600.
Also drawing attention is a box of approximately 126 original ARP (Air Raid Precautions) silver badges, issued by the Royal Mint in 1936 and designed by celebrated sculptor Eric Gill. Commissioned by the Home Office, this pristine group is estimated at £400 to £600.
Viewing for the Summer Fine Sales begins on Saturday, June 21, from 10am to 2pm, and continues weekdays from 9am to 5pm up to the sale dates, including a late-night viewing on Tuesday, June 24, until 7pm.
Ewbank’s is accepting consignments for future auctions; interested sellers can contact the team on 01483 223101 or email [email protected].
