A WET start to the day did nothing to deter the thousands who visited the 76th Pyrford & Wisley Village Show at Pyrford Cricket Ground.
One unofficial estimate put the crowd at around 3,000 and there was plenty for them to enjoy as the afternoon weather turned bright and sunny.
The show was opened by the mayor of Woking, Cllr M Ilyas Raja, who was joined by Woking MP Jonathan Lord.
The theme of Inventions, Past, Present and Future attracted more than 1,500 entries in the juniors, domestic and handicraft and horticulture sections.
There was also a variety of arena performances throughout the afternoon, with musical acts running into the evening.
An ABBA tribute band closed the show and was a real hit as many danced under the stars.