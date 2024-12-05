CONTENT WARNING: This article contains details some readers may find distressing.
As the TV hums in the background, a young girl films herself singing a pop song while strumming tunelessly on a ukulele.
It’s a moment that could be taking place in any home across the UK, a snapshot of childhood innocence.
What makes this scene so poignant is that this little girl, Sara Sharif, never reached her 11th birthday after being tortured and killed by the very family who should have protected her.
On Wednesday, her father Urfan Sharif, 42, and stepmother Beinash Batool, 30, were found guilty of her murder and her uncle Faisal Malik, 29, was convicted of causing or allowing her death following a trial at the Old Bailey.
Now, as the offenders await their sentencing next Tuesday, Surrey Police have released more images and videos from Sara’s tragically short life.
As well as the video of her playing ukulele, other photos show her as a toddler, staring innocently into the camera, and her as a baby, with two dummies in her mouth.
In another video, she can be seen dancing in the school playground. Another photo shows how her in fancy dress in her school’s reception year.
Sara’s father, stepmother and uncle, formerly of Hammond Road, Horsell are due to be sentenced on Tuesday, December 19.