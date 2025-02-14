Woking’s “important” Victoria Way car park will close for the “foreseeable future’ from today (Friday, February 14), with motorists given the weekend to collect their cars.
The borough council announced the town centre site would be mothballed after a structural review found it had fallen into disrepair.
Unfortunately, for users of the multi-storey, the bankrupt council is not in a position to fund such work and the decision was taken to close it.
The structural condition does not pose a risk to public safety and its closure is not due to the presence of the crumbly Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC) the council has said.
The council has said it will work with consultants to evaluate the extent of full repairs required, associated costs, and future demand for parking in Woking town centre – before determining the next steps.
The Victoria Way car park will be closed to in-bound vehicles from 5.30pm with motorists given the weekend to remove their cars ahead of a full closure on Monday, February 17.
Permit holders have been offered alternative parking at the nearby Victoria Place car park.
Councillor Dale Roberts, deputy leader and portfolio holder for finance and economy described the car park as “an important facility for many years” but that it was “necessary to close the car park for the foreseeable future”.
He added that the decision reflected “a careful consideration of the car park’s condition and the associated implications of maintaining it”.