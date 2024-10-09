Get ready for a frightfully fun Halloween at Victoria Place, Woking!
Families can embark on a pumpkin-picking adventure in the Food Court on October 28 and 29. Children can grab a trail sheet and explore the centre to find hidden letters that unlock a secret password.
Once the code is cracked, they can claim their very own pumpkin. The patch will be open from 11am to 3pm each day and one pumpkin per child is available while supplies last.
On October 3 and 31 between 11am and 3pm, visitors can keep their eyes peeled for pumpkin people roaming the centre. Spotting one of these mischievous characters will reward lucky trick-or-treaters with a sweet treat.
There is also an Instagram giveaway to win a Halloween bundle from October 14 to 27. The post is pinned to Victoria Place’s Instagram and can entered by liking, commenting, tagging a friend, and following the page.