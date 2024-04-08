The publication of the independent Value for Money review for Woking Borough Council by auditors Grant Thornton has been pushed back to the summer.
It had been expected that Grant Thornton would finalise their report ahead of public publication last month.
The review considers the council’s previous governance arrangements and processes for making effective decisions in relation to past investments, how risks were assessed and managed; and how these decisions were scrutinised.
Joanne Brown, lead engagement partner (for the 2023-24 financial year), Grant Thornton, said: “We need to undertake consultations with interested parties before the report can be finalised and published, in line with our obligations under the Local Audit and Accountability Act 2014.
"This is taking longer than envisaged. The report will be made public when it has been finalised, now likely to be in the summer. We appreciate this may be frustrating for residents of Woking, the council and other stakeholders who are keen to see the report’s findings, but the approach we are following is both important and necessary.”
The council remains committed to making the report available on its website at the earliest opportunity.