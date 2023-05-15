WOKING & Sam Beare Hospice is launching a workshop dedicated to upcycling furniture and home furnishings alongside its warehouse on the Lansbury Estate in Knaphill.
The charity has set up a collaboration with Jane Goodman, who runs her Horsell-based business Home Office Chic to reflect her passion “to breathe new life and joy into pre-loved furniture and help others do the same”.
Working with the hospice is a natural step for Jane as upcycling furniture becomes increasingly popular in a world recognising the importance of reducing waste.
Her first goal is to train a group of volunteers for the upcycling project.
“Upcycling is a fantastic way to support wellbeing,” Jane said. “Seeing an item come to life again is incredibly rewarding and promotes a great sense of fulfilment.
“Working in a team, making friendships whilst completing a project, and you will be motivated by knowing that your work will look great in someone’s home whilst raising money for the hospice.”
No experience is necessary to join the upcycling volunteer team as full training will be given. Contact Clive Albury at [email protected] for more details.
There will be a drop-in session at the workshop this Friday 19 May from 10am to 2.30pm when Jane will be sharing her passion for upcycling.