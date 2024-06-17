More than 30 people from the South East received honours in the King’s Birthday Honours List this year with two from Woking.
This year’s focus is those who have initiated a substantial change where it was needed, and developed innovative solutions that have had an immeasurable impact on the lives of thousands of people across the country.
List for Woking and nearby areas include:
- Dr Richard David Torbett: Chief Executive, Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry. For services to Life Sciences and to the Pharmaceutical Industry. (Woking)
- Lynda Denise Jones: Vice President, Woking Branch, British Red Cross. For voluntary service to the British Red Cross. (Woking)
- Katharine Anne Davies: Deputy Director, Security and Business Continuity, Department for Business and Trade. For services to Government Security. (Guildford)
- Lisa Margaret O’Keefe: Executive Director, Insight, Sport England. For services to Sport. (Addlestone)
South East makes up 13 per cent of the total number of recipients.