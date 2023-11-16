Dean Beldom, 31, of Cornwall Gardens, Burnham, Slough, and Andrew Smith, 37, who is already behind bars at His Majesty's Prison Hollesley Bay, Suffolk, have both been remanded into police custody.
They are charged with conspiring to commit burglary dwelling, conspiring to commit burglary non dwelling, and acquiring/using/possessing criminal property.
The charges relate to a series of burglaries in Woking between May and September.
Smith was also charged with escaping lawful custody and obstructing police.
Both men are due to appear at Guildford Crown Court on Thursday, December 14.