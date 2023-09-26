TWO beautiful kittens are looking for their forever home together.
Sisters Seraphina and Phoenix are four months old.
They are living at RSPCA Millbrook in Chobham while they search for their new family.
The centre’s Debbie Pearce said: “They came in with their mum and siblings after they were all found as strays living in someone’s loft.
“The people had no idea the mum cat had decided that was the best place to give birth.
“It was a bit of a mission to rescue them, but eventually they all made it out and into the safety of the cattery.
“When Seraphina and Phoenix arrived at Millbrook they were terrified. They would hiss and spit at everyone.
“They had probably never had any interaction with people, so we do not blame them for being worried.
“It has taken the staff and volunteers a lot of time and effort to win them over, but we have definitely seen a massive improvement and Seraphina and Phoenix are now ready to keep progressing in a new home.
“They are now happy to take treats from people they are familiar with and have the occasional stroke.
“They seem content to be in our company – the chicken definitely helps.
“Phoenix is slightly braver than Seraphina. They like to play so there are lots of ways to bond with them at first without being hands-on.
“We think the girls could live with older children, but we would consider younger in the right family.
“They could live with other cats and a calm, cat-friendly dog. Seraphina and Phoenix are young so there must be no busy roads or railways nearby.”
If you are interested in providing a home for Seraphina and Phoenix, visit www.rspca-millbrook.org.uk to complete an application form which will be emailed automatically to Millbrook.
Remember, though, that application does not guarantee adoption.