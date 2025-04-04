At their 42nd Annual General Meeting at the end of March, Woking Town Twinning Association looked back on another successful year.
Mayor of Woking and president of the association, Cllr Louise Morales, welcomed all who attended with a description of her visit to the baroque town of Rastatt and the Tete-a-Tete event in May 2024.
The largest international street theatre festival in Germany attracts professional artists from Europe and visitors from all over the world.
Cllr Morales also met the new Mayor of Rastatt, Monika Müller.
While she was unable to travel to Le Plessis-Robinson, other members of WTTA enjoyed the lively Fete des Guinguettes last June.
A report followed from the chairman, John Kingsbury, who said the association’s trip in July to Chartwell, former home of Sir Winston Churchill in Kent, was enjoyed by 40 members and guests.
In September several members of the management committee were joined by Woking Rotary Club members to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the twinning of French town, Le Plessis-Robinson.
In October, sports co-ordinator Tahir Masud arranged a second successful visit to Woking of a group of young footballers and their parents from Le Plessis-Robinson, who played friendly games against teams from Horsell Junior, Barnsbury and the Hermitage Schools. A visit from Woking to France is planned for later this year.
Plans for 2025 include the association’s annual outing this year to Scotney Castle, a National Trust property, and Royal Tunbridge Wells on Wednesday, 9 July and dinner at Sutton Green Golf Club on Friday, 26 September when mayors and colleagues from Rastatt and Le Plessis-Robinson will be invited.
Membership of Woking Town Twinning Association is from £10. For an application form, costs of the day trip and dinner contact Chris Sansom at [email protected]
Further details are on Woking Borough Council’s website and the Woking Town Twinning Facebook page.