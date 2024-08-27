Chobham, Pirbright and Ripley have made it into the rankings with Chobham making the top three. It was compiled by Surrey resident Kathryn Liston and she said it was “no easy task” deciding which villages would make the cut.
Chobham was noted for its High Street, Grade II-Listed buildings, cafes, pubs and its nature reserve. Muddy Award winner Basil & Blue Courtyard is mentioned as a place to enjoy delicious coffee and flapjacks and Chobham Common is highlighted for having more than 100 recorded sightings of different birds.
Coming in fifth place is Ripley, with its variety of cafes, Newark Priory, riverside walks and being a romantic weekend spot. The 15th-century Talbot Inn is recommended as the place for couples to stay and Admiral Lord Nelson and Lady Hamilton are said to have kindled their love affair in the village.
Just after Ripley in sixth place is Pirbright, and according to Liston it is as “pretty today” as it was when she first saw it 40 years ago. Boasting two historical pubs, a manor house with links to Catherine of Aragon and a village green and pond.
According to Liston, the manor house was part of the future Queen’s dowry when she married Henry VIII. Nearby, is the famous Brookwood Cemetery, that has Green Flag Award status for the way it is managed for the enjoyment of visitors.