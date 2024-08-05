The Basingstoke Canal Authority has taken on sole responsibility for issuing annual and day angling permits. BCA staff will undertake periodic checks on the towpath, which is a good thing: dogs, particularly in the warm weather, like to take a swim and in doing so break down the banks by their very wet scrabbling to get out of the water, so that's another reason to keep dogs under control on the towpath. That and to prevent them annoying the anglers.