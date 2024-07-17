Woking’s Brookwood Cemetery has received Green Flag Award status again for the way the green space is managed for visitor enjoyment.
The award scheme is managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy. Under licence from the Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government. It recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces, setting the benchmark standard across the UK and beyond.
Celebrating its 170th anniversary, the 220-acre cemetery site opened in 1854 and is the UK’s largest operational cemetery.
The site was acquired in 2014 by Woking Borough Council (WBC). It has since implemented an extensive programme of restoration to return the Grade 1 listed park and garden to its former glory.
Manager Avril Kirby said: “This fantastic achievement in recognition of our ongoing transformation is a great reward for the team, who work so hard all year round to improve standards and deliver excellent customer service.
“It’s not just about the appearance, it’s also about the benefits it provides to the community and ensuring it functions effectively as a cemetery now and in the future.”
Leader of WBC, Cllr Ann-Marie Barker commented: “Considered a site of national significance by Historic England, Brookwood Cemetery is one of the borough’s most significant heritage assets.
“Achieving this accreditation, the international quality mark for parks and green spaces, is testament to the hard work and dedication of Avril and her team who care for the site so that visitors can enjoy the beautiful green space.”
Keep Britain Tidy’s Green Flag Award Scheme Manager, Paul Todd MBE added: “I would like to congratulate everyone involved at Brookwood Cemetery on achieving a Green Flag Award.”
In recognition of its national significance, the cemetery also achieved Green Heritage Site accreditation, supported by Historic England. For the management and promotion of its historic features.