Surrey fans of the Netflix hit The Sandman may notice certain locations while watching the upcoming second season.
Woking Borough Council (WBC) is trying an “innovative way” of making the best use of its assets as it looks to get out of its cycle of debt. The council has been working with location agents to promote its properties to the film and entertainment industry.
According to the company Area 4, the show’s producers have used Dukes Court. Which will double as a central London police station, Brookwood Cemetery and the empty Debenhams store at Victoria Place.
The two council sites, used for a total of three days, brought in about £14,000 in revenue according to Area 4. With the month-long shoot inside the closed Debenhams, owned by Aurora, generating a further £75,000.
Cllr Dale Roberts said: “We have been working with location agents, Area 4, to promote council-owned properties to the film, TV and events industry.
“Doing so offers an innovative way to make use of our assets whilst generating valuable income for the public purse.
“The combination of unique assets, such as Brookwood Cemetery, our proximity to Shepperton Studios, and easy access to both London and Heathrow, means our borough has much to offer the film and tv industry.”
According to Area 4, producers behind The Sandman selected Dukes Court due in part to its close proximity to Shepperton Studios. The cost-effectiveness of filming outside the M25 rather than in London and the “logistical advantage” of being able to move from the Brookwood site.
Last year, WBC declared itself effectively bankrupt with debts forecast to reach £2.6 billion.
It was forced to then cut all unnecessary spending, reduce headcount and cut back on services. It was only allowed to provide services it had to by law, until its books were balanced.