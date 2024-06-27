Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, children of all ages, the circus is coming to Chobham!
A brand new production from James Richards Circus (JRC) will descend on the village with new acts and artistes.
On social media, JRC said: “Customers who have visited before know what an electric atmosphere our big top creates. With an electric show filled with acts of skill, glamour, danger and a very healthy helping of comedy!”
There will be two performances with one on Tuesday, July 30 at 6pm and the other on Wednesday, July 31 at 4.30pm. Head to the Recreation Ground off the A3046 & Station road.
Tickets are £8 each for Tuesday, while prices are £12 for adults and £10 for children (2 to 15 years) and seniors on Wednesday. Children under two go free when seated on a parent’s lap.