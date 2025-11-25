Woking will be reminded that no one has to face domestic abuse alone, thanks to a powerful new artwork created by a local survivor. The hand-drawn illustration of a strong, empowered woman will appear across the borough, letting victims and survivors know that help is available.
The image, released by Woking Borough Council and its partners, supports the global campaign to end gender-based violence, which runs annually from November 25 (International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women) to December 10 (Human Rights Day).
The design was chosen by an all-female panel from seven submissions by local survivors of domestic abuse and will form the centrepiece of Woking’s campaign.
Speaking about her winning design, the artist said: “This portrait captures a woman proudly showing her bicep – a universal image of strength and defiance. With the words ‘stop domestic abuse’ written across her t-shirt transforming her body into a powerful statement of resistance and hope.
“The image speaks to every woman’s right to safety, respect and self-worth, reminding viewers that strength is not only physical but deeply emotional and moral. It stands for the courage to break free, the power to speak out, and the collective call to end the cycle of abuse.
“Through this work, I aim to raise awareness, inspire solidarity, and encourage women in crisis to seek help – because no one should face violence alone.”
The design will appear in car parks, on community noticeboards, in Civic Offices windows, and across the council’s outdoor advertising sites. During the 16 Days of Activism, postcards featuring the illustration and the Your Sanctuary domestic abuse helpline will be placed in safe spaces, each carrying a handwritten message from a local survivor.
Fiamma Pather, Chief Executive of Your Sanctuary, said: “Last year, we received more than 2,000 referrals of which 700 were from Woking alone. Time and again, survivors tell us that having someone who listens, believes them, and provides clear information and advocacy can be the turning point.
“It gives them the strength to make vital decisions that help keep themselves and their children safer. We want every survivor to know: you do not have to face this alone. Help is available, and reaching out can be the first step toward safety and hope.”
Surrey Police and Crime Commissioner Lisa Townsend said: “Every woman and girl should live a life free from violence and abuse. This artwork shines a spotlight on the impact of violence against women and the support available.”
Sarah Brown, Director of The Lightbox, said: “This clear and confident design caught our attention. It is authentic, strong, and reaches out to encourage those affected to seek help.”
Cllr Ann-Marie Barker, Leader of Woking Borough Council, added: “Everyone can help end the cycle of domestic abuse by challenging inappropriate behaviour and encouraging those in crisis to seek help.”
If you or someone you know is affected by domestic abuse, call the Your Sanctuary helpline on 01483 776822 or visit yoursanctuary.org.uk
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.