Surrey’s Police and Crime Commissioner joined a plain-clothed operation in businesses across different boroughs of the county as part of a new crackdown on retail crime.
Lisa Townsend patrolled with uniformed officers, while Behavioural Detection Officers, who are trained to spot suspicious behaviour, blended in with shoppers.
Retail staff were also visited by officers and PCSOs during the initiative, which aims to drive down offences, provide advice to retail workers and reassure the business community.
Over the course of the week, eight people were arrested for theft offences, and four charged and remanded to court.
The Commissioner, who joined patrols in Guildford, has vowed a return to “back-to-basics policing” in her Police and Crime Plan, a blueprint for the Force’s priorities over the next three years.
The Plan launched as the Force celebrates some significant recent successes.
This month, six thieves who travelled across the south of England stealing more than £130,000 worth of goods from supermarkets were sentenced after Surrey PC Ben Marshall unravelled two years of offending.
Lisa said: “The progress we have seen over the course of the year has been really impressive, and Surrey Police is now one of the fastest-improving forces in the country.
“But I have heard, loud and clear, that more must be done to tackle retail crime.
“During patrols this month, I spoke with retailers, officers, PCSOs and residents about the scale of the problem.
“I am in no doubt that retail crime has a significant impact to its victims, who are caused financial, emotional, and sometimes physical harm. This type of offending also harms wider communities, resulting in people feeling less safe.
“Shoplifters are warned – the person browsing the aisle beside them could be a Surrey Police officer.”
A report on retail crime and the Force’s response will be published by the OPCC in the coming months.