POLICE and crime commissioner Lisa Townsend has welcomed Tim De Meyer into his role as the new chief constable of Surrey Police.
He joined one of the policing teams in Guildford for a shift this morning, and was later officially sworn in at a brief attestation ceremony at the Mount Browne headquarters.
“Tim brings with him a wealth of experience from a varied policing career across two different forces and will no doubt provide a fresh perspective to policing in Surrey,” said the commissioner.
“I am really looking forward to working with him on addressing the key priorities in my Police and Crime Plan and creating a strong vision for the future of the Force.
“There is much hard work to do and it has been a difficult time for policing nationally. But I know Tim has been raring to get going and is relishing the challenges that lie ahead,” she said.
“I know Tim shares my passion in making Surrey the safest place it can be for our residents, so I look forward to supporting him in tackling those issues which matter most to our local communities.”
The new chief constable began his police career with the Metropolitan Police in 1997 and joined Thames Valley Police in 2008.
“It is an honour to become the chief constable of Surrey Police,” he said. “This position carries great responsibility and it is my privilege to serve Surrey’s communities alongside our Force’s excellent officers, staff, and volunteers.
“I am grateful to everyone for making me feel so welcome and we will continue to work hard together to fight crime and protect the public.”