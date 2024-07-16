A Surrey school has been praised by Ofsted – noting that even students love how strict it is.
Kings College in Guildford has been given a ‘Good’ rating by Ofsted inspectors. After it was visited between June 5 to 6, with the results published on Monday, July 8.
Inspectors found students are proud of their school and one student even said: “It’s strict, but a good strict, because the teachers really care.” The sponsor-led academy, which has 544 pupils, continues to be ‘Good’ from its 2018 inspection.
Principal Alastair McKenzie and his team were praised for creating a “very happy school where pupils learn and achieve well.”
Support for students with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) was particularly commended. Parents described the school as “phenomenal” and “second to none” and a place students are proud of.
The curriculum was found to be well-ordered and carefully adapted to make lessons focused, relevant, and interesting.
Pupils know how to keep themselves safe when online and how to discuss important issues such as consent, the inspector added. However, some pupils are still not in school regularly enough.
Mr McKenzie said: “We are pleased that the inspection team were able to experience the positive and purposeful atmosphere of the school.
“The team here work incredibly hard and are highly ambitious for all of our students.
“Comments made to the inspection team by students and parents were wonderful and we really are proud of the whole community.”
Inspectors also expressed disappointment that very few students study a modern foreign language as part of the English Baccalaureate (EBacc). The number of students achieving the EBacc is lower than the government’s ambition.
Which is to see 75 per cent of GCSE pupils studying EBacc subject combination by 2022. The school is trying to increase student interest in studying a language.