Surrey Police has moved to a new east and west division structure as part of plans to modernise the force and prepare for major council reorganisation changes across the county.
The force began operating across two divisions on Sunday, May 10, following a review of its Target Operating Model.
The change replaces the previous three-division structure and mirrors Government proposals for devolution and local government reorganisation, which would see two new unitary authorities — East Surrey Council and West Surrey Council — created in April 2027.
Surrey Police said introducing the divisional restructure ahead of the wider council changes would help strengthen future partnership working while maintaining the quality and reliability of services.
The force added that other internal changes had already been made to ensure it had the capacity and capability to respond to modern policing demands, particularly during critical incidents.
Police said residents would not notice any difference to the service they receive, despite operational changes within the organisation.
Deputy Chief Constable Mark McEwan said the changes would help the force meet future challenges.
He said: “I am confident that the changes introduced will deliver benefits, not only for our partnership working, but also sustain our ability to respond to modern day policing demands.
“Neighbourhood policing teams will remain in place, contact methods into the force remain the same, and residents will continue to see officers and PCSOs serving their local areas as normal.
“By making these necessary changes now, we are ensuring we are at the forefront of change and in the best possible position for the future.”
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