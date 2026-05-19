The leaders of the newly formed East Surrey Council look set after the Liberal Democrat group named the two councillors to lead them into the new era.
Councillors Steve Wotton and Kirsty Hewens were selected as group leader and deputy leader respectively this week.
The Lib Dems swept to power following the historic May 7 elections where they won 40 seats of the 72 up for grabs to become the first party to govern East Surrey.
Surrey has historically been a Conservative stronghold but recent elections has seen the Lib Dems winning parliamentary seats and borough councils. This result is the first time the party will control of the top, and now only, tier council.
The pair were set to be formally voted in as leaders of the new council on May 20 when the council meets for the first time.
One of the first priorities of the new administration will be to create a balanced budget before formally taking over next year when the county councils and boroughs and districts are wound up.
A major problem the council will face is the expected £30 million to £40 million deficit that will need to be tackled.
Cllr Wotton, said: “Residents across East Surrey voted for a fresh start. Our immediate responsibility is to build a strong, effective and financially sustainable new council that works for communities across East Surrey.
“There is a significant amount of work ahead as part of Local Government Reorganisation; as part of the transition we are committed to establishing a culture that puts residents first, is compassionate and fights your corner.”
West Surrey Council also announced its leadership team this week, with Lib Dems Paul Follows elected as leader and Shaun Macdonald as his deputy.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.