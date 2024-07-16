Surrey Heath Borough Council (SHBC) is ready to consider a comprehensive strategy designed to provide solutions for those experiencing homelessness.
The strategy, which will be discussed at an Executive meeting on July 23, aims to promote healthier and more inclusive communities through collaborative work with voluntary sector partners to prevent and relieve homelessness.
SHBC Portfolio Holder for Homes, Planning & Enforcement Cllr Alan Ashbery said: “It’s so important that we take homelessness and the impact it has on our communities seriously.
“The support and actions mentioned in this strategy are absolutely vital to providing a better society for the people of Surrey Heath.
“If you think you can support us in this mission to help those who need it most – please get in touch. We can do this, but we need to work together.”
The strategy outlines the council’s approach to preventing and relieving homelessness and rough sleeping, identifying key objectives, and including an action plan to achieve them.
The initiative supports the Council’s Strategy 2024-28 to promote healthier and more inclusive communities. By collaborating with and supporting voluntary sector partners who work with homeless households, ensuring that services delivered recognise and champion equity and inclusion.
The development of a Homelessness and Rough Sleeping Strategy, along with providing advice and support to prevent and relieve homelessness, is a statutory duty under the Homelessness Act 2002.
SHBC has secured external from several authorities including the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, Surrey County Council and the Better Care Fund.