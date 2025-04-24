A new self-referral form has been launched to help Woking residents connect with local services and take greater control of their health and wellbeing.
Social Prescribing aims to link residents, who have social, emotional or practical needs which cannot be addressed by a GP, to a wealth of different services within the borough.
Residents are eligible for one-to-one appointments with a wellbeing adviser who will help to identify and organise suitable assistance via a network of services and local community and voluntary organisations.
Anyone over 18 and registered to a GP in Woking Borough can self-refer for the service and seek support with:
- remaining independent at home
- opportunities for social interaction
- practical help
- physical activity
- benefits and budgeting advice
- housing options advice and home adaptations
- mental or emotional support
- support around a disability.
A recent positive example of social prescribing was Mr P, who was referred due to being a carer for his wife who had reduced mobility and was at risk of falling.
Following a one-to-one consultation, the service directed Mr P to carer support services, helping him obtain a blue badge for parking, installing grab rails in his home via Woking’s Homelink service and connecting him with Citizen's Advice Woking for further support.
Mr P said his wife felt much more confident and safer in the home and that his wellbeing had improved as a result of both financial and carer support accessed through Social Prescribing.
To find out more, visit www.woking.gov.uk/socialprescribing. You can also speak to your GP about getting a referral.
Forms can be completed on behalf of the person wanting to be referred. There are also bi-weekly drop-in sessions at the Mascot Hub, Sheerwater and Byfleet Methodist Church every other Wednesday.
Upcoming dates include May 14 and 28 for Byfleet, and May 7 and 21 for Sheerwater.