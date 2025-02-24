A grandmother from Surrey has urged others not to delay mammograms, crediting breast screening with saving her life.
Jill Murray, 68, was diagnosed with stage three cancer in 2018 after a routine check revealed calcification in her breast.
Now cancer-free, she is sharing her story as the NHS launches its first national breast screening campaign, highlighting the importance of early detection.
She had always made sure she attended her breast screenings since turning 50, as her mother had a benign lump on her breast when she was in her early twenties.
Jill, a grandmother and mother of four, said: “After my mammogram I was called back within two weeks for further investigations.
“They could see calcification on my X-ray, so I then had to have a biopsy. The results from the biopsy showed ductal carcinoma in-situ (DCIS) stage three which required an operation to remove all the cancerous cells.
“I then underwent a second operation to remove the remaining cells. This was followed by 21 sessions of radiotherapy.”
National figures released by the NHS show 46.3 percent of those invited for a breast screening for the first time don’t act on their invitation.
Jill said: “Please don’t put it off. I was told if mine hadn’t have been picked up so early by the mammogram it would have kept growing for years and could have been discovered too late to be able to ensure a full recovery.”
Jill was given all clear in April 2023.
“I am lucky enough to have four children with young children of their own, so I kept a brave face on for them but with great service from the NHS and family support I got through it”, she said.
All women aged 50 to 71 who are registered with a GP should be invited for NHS breast screening every three years.