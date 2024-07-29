The application, which can be read in full on Woking Borough Council’s planning portal as PLAN/2024/0475, includes a “Hybrid planning application (part outline, part full planning application) for residential development for up to 461 residential units and delivery of 15 Traveller pitches and associated infrastructure including groundworks, car parking, open space and landscaping and new vehicular access via a new [roundabout] access junction from the A245 Parvis Road and highway works to be provided in phases; including full planning application for the detailed phase(s) comprising construction of 253 residential units and change of use of land for the provision of 15 Traveller pitches and associated infrastructure.....”