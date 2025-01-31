Woking Street Angels’ annual commissioning service will be held on Sunday (9 February), commencing at 3pm. All are welcome.
New recruits and active angels and families will gather at St Michael’s Church, Sheerwater. Woking MP Will Forster will be there along with the deputy mayor, local councillors and council officials. Woking Churches will be represented too.
Woking Street Angels have held a commissioning service every year since their beginnings in 2010, apart from when Covid-19 intervened.
For nearly 15 years Angels have been out every Friday and Saturday, in the background on the streets of central Woking for when nightlife thrives between 10pm and four the next morning.
Angels always need volunteers, who usually join through word of mouth, friendships or simple interest, or visit the website at wokingstreetangels.org.uk