Stagecoach has enhanced its popular service 34 bus route to meet growing demand in and around Woking.
From 8 September, the frequency of buses on the route increased from two an hour to three on both weekdays and Saturdays. The improvement will provide better connectivity for residents and visitors travelling between Guildford, Woking, Knaphill and Camberley.
Since the previous improvement of increasing the bus frequency to two times an hour, passenger numbers on the 34 service have surged by 40% and the route now facilitates approximately 900,000 trips per year.
There will also be extended service hours: the last bus from Guildford will now depart at 23.20, slightly later than before. However, the last bus from Camberley will run slightly earlier, departing at 22:50.
The Sunday service will remain half-hourly, but with extra journeys in the early morning and evening.