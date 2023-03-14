WE Are Only Sound is the long-awaited debut album from Kent-born, Canada-based singer Lucy Farrell.
To celebrate its release, she will be bringing her unconventional melodies, poetic, sophisticated song-writing and bewitching clarity to the West End Centre in Aldershot this Saturday, 25 March.
Lucy’s vocals and tenor guitar, and occasionally viola, have helped her carve out a niche at the forefront of contemporary English folk music.
As for the songs, she says: “They’re about being at home and working stuff out… relationship stuff, and then working out being a mum. This is how I work through my feelings and wonderings, in songs.”
Or if you're in the mood for something different, perhaps the Yvonne Arnaud Theatre in Guildford has the answer. You may feel that life is a drag these days – especially if you watch shows like ITV’s Walk The Line and West End Live.
Now the stars from those programmes are out on the road, bringing their trailblazing drag extravaganza to live audiences.
Queenz arrives at the Yvonne Arnaud Theatre this Saturday, and you can expect fully live vocals – and not a lip-sync in sight!
These glam divas will be slaying the biggest hits of all time amid a sequin-clad pop party, so get ready to sing along to classics from The Spice Girls, Lady Gaga, Little Mix, Britney, Whitney, and everything in between.