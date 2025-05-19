A woman who won her personal battle to lose weight and reclaim her life is now just as determined to help others.
Lauren Shelton’s struggle to shed three stones of baby weight and lockdown pounds has evolved into a mission to help others find their own path to success.
The arrival of her baby and the challenges of lockdown left her feeling disconnected and lost, the weight gain also taking a toll on her sense of self.
“I knew I was ready to change but wasn’t sure how to start,” Lauren, 34, said. “I’d heard stories about people being successful with Slimming World so I decided to give it a try. It wasn’t solely to lose weight, it was to be a part of something.
“Going into that community gave me not just weight loss tips but the chance to connect and to feel heard. The reassurance and the social support helped me to stay on track.”
In six months, Lauren lost three stone and reached her target weight.
“I felt like myself again, physically and mentally,” Lauren said. “The weight loss has not just been about shedding pounds, but about rediscovering the vibrant, confident woman I always knew was there.
“Being physically lighter makes exercise and getting around easier and much more enjoyable.
‘I’ve become a Slimming World consultant myself now and want to help others the way the group helped me with socialisation, routine and motivation. It’s all down to mindset.”
Lauren will launch her own Slimming World group as a consultant on May 28, ready to support others.
A call or text message, ideally a chat before attending, is a good idea, but people can just turn up to the group, which will be run at Emmanuel Church, Shepherds Lane, Guildford. Groups are held on a Wednesday at 5.30pm.
Turn up on the day or call Lauren on 07788 205815.