Woking Homes, the long-standing charity with deep ties to Britain’s railway history, marked its 140th anniversary on Tuesday, May 21 with a commemorative event attended by South Western Railway (SWR) staff, local dignitaries, volunteers, and residents.
Founded in 1885 as an orphanage for children whose fathers died while working for the London and South Western Railway, the charity has evolved into a retirement home supporting former railway employees and their families. Its enduring link to the rail industry remains at the heart of its mission.
The event was held on the grounds of Woking Homes and attended by Woking MP Will Forster, Mayor Cllr Amanda Boote, and representatives from SWR, including Customer and Commercial Director Peter Williams. Volunteers from the Bluebell Railway and local historians were also present.
Following a presentation on the charity’s history, Mr Williams and Woking Homes Chief Executive Sarah Kemp unveiled a plaque to commemorate the 140-year milestone. The ceremony was held to honour the charity’s lasting role in the railway community.
The celebration coincided with the 187th anniversary of Woking station and formed part of broader festivities marking 200 years of the railway in Britain. Guests also heard from local historians about Woking’s transformation since the railway arrived in 1838.
In the afternoon, attendees visited Tracks Through Time: Woking and the Railway, an exhibition at The Lightbox gallery exploring the town’s development through its rail connections. A highlight of the exhibition was a tapestry timeline created by more than 100 contributors, charting two centuries of railway history in textiles and embroidery.
Woking Homes relocated to its current site in 1909 and formally became a retirement home in 1989, after the departure of its last child residents. Today, it continues to serve those who devoted their careers to the railway.