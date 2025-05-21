Energy, innovation, and meaningful connections filled Farnham Castle this week as local business leaders gathered for the latest Guildford and Waverley Business Question Time.
With 100 attendees eager to exchange ideas and insights, the event proved to be a dynamic forum for discussing the future of entrepreneurship in the region.
From AI-driven innovation to sustainability and business growth, the evening was packed with lively conversations, thought-provoking discussions, and valuable networking opportunities
The keynote speech, "AI, what's all the fuss?", delivered by Dr. Andrew Rogoyski of the Surrey Institute for People-Centred AI, University of Surrey, provided compelling insights into the future of AI and its growing influence in business.
Attendees also engaged in a lively panel discussion covering starting and scaling businesses, sustainability, technology, and diversity in entrepreneurship, moderated by broadcaster Peter Gordon.
A key part of the event was the interactive Q&A session, where participants posed thought-provoking questions to the panel. One attendee said: "As Cranleigh BID manager it is important to attend events like these to listen to, learn from and network with peers, business owners, educators and local government officials. The venue was superb, and I applaud both councils for the effort they put into organising this event for our benefit.”
Beyond the discussions, the networking opportunities proved invaluable, allowing local professionals to forge new connections and strengthen existing partnerships.
Councillor Liz Towsend BEM, Waverley Borough Council's portfolio holder for planning and economic development, said: "We were delighted with the overwhelming response to this year's Business Question Time, held at the stunning Farnham Castle. It was truly inspiring to see so many local businesses come together to share experiences and engage in meaningful discussions about the future of enterprise in Guildford and Waverley.
“The insights from our expert panel - especially on AI, sustainability, and the evolving role of our high streets - sparked important and forward-thinking conversations. It's clear that artificial intelligence presents both a challenge and a remarkable opportunity for innovation, growth, and smarter ways of working.
“Events like these are essential in strengthening our local economy by fostering collaboration, encouraging innovation, and building resilience across all sectors. We remain committed to supporting our business community and look forward to building on this momentum as we shape a thriving, future-ready local economy together."
Also attending on the night, Cllr Tom Hunt, Guildford's lead councillor for regeneration, said: "This year's Business Question time was a fantastic event. The evening was bustling with energy and provided a great platform for local businesses from both Guildford and Waverley to connect and collaborate. It was inspiring to see so many entrepreneurs and professionals come together, sharing ideas and forging new partnerships.
"I had the opportunity to meet a diverse group of individuals, each with unique insights and perspectives. It truly highlighted the strength and potential of our local business community and how, by working together, we can achieve so much more. Guildford is a thriving place to live, work and do business and I look forward to attending more events like this in the future and continuing to support and develop our growing business community."
Guildford and Waverley Business Question Time played a vital role in supporting the local business community, facilitating conversations that drive innovation and growth.