Waverley Borough Council has formally opposed the proposed expansion of Farnborough Airport, citing serious concerns about the environmental and health impacts on local residents.
At a recent meeting, councillors voted to reject the airport’s plans, which would see an increase in its annual flight limit from 50,000 to 70,000 planes.
The council warned the proposal would lead to greater noise and air pollution, particularly affecting communities in northwest Waverley.
But Farnborough Airport has defended the proposed rise in air traffic. A spokesperson said: “Continued growth at Farnborough Airport is necessary to realise the economic potential of the region, safeguarding the prosperity of the local area and sustaining household incomes which are reliant on the many thousands of jobs the airport supports.”
Waverley council leader Cllr Paul Follows said: “Waverley residents must not be left to pay the price for private jet pollution.”
The move aligns with the council’s declared climate emergency and its commitment to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2030, he added.
Cllr Follows said the council would write to key political figures, including Energy Secretary Ed Miliband and Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander, urging them to reject the plans.
“Private jet travel benefits only a privileged few, but the environmental consequences will be shared by all – especially communities like ours,” said Cllr Follows.
“We’re calling on our MPs and national leaders to reject this short-sighted proposal that will fail to deliver economic growth for the public at large and prioritise the health and wellbeing of local residents and the planet.”
The council’s resolution clearly outlines its opposition to the expansion, citing the anticipated rise in carbon emissions, worsening air quality, and increased noise levels.
It also expressed support for local campaign groups and urged Rushmoor Borough Council, the planning authority for the site, to turn down the application.
Cllr Steve Williams, portfolio holder for environment and sustainability, said: “This plan directly contradicts our environmental values and commitments.
“We stand with residents who are rightly concerned about increased disruption and pollution. Waverley is united in saying no to more private jet traffic over our homes.”
The council is also calling for tighter national regulations on private aviation in order to meet the UK’s climate targets.
In response, Farnborough Airport said the airport contributes £1.9 billion annually in gross value add (GVA) to the UK and supports around 3,000 local jobs. The spokesperson said that the smaller aircraft using the airport generate less noise and emissions than larger commercial jets and place minimal strain on local roads.
The airport also pointed to its environmental efforts, including a target to reach net zero for emissions within its control by 2030. It claims to be Europe’s largest single-site provider of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) and recently signed a deal to receive 12.5 million litres of locally produced SAF per year.
“The balance of economic contribution versus environmental impact continues to be firmly in Farnborough Airport’s favour, both locally and nationally,” the spokesperson added.
The final decision now rests with planning authorities and national regulators.