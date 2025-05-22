The sun shone and smiles came out for the South Woking Churches community fun day.
The event, at St. Mark’s Church in Westfield from 2.30pm to 4.30pm, was jointly organised by New Life Church and the Parish of St. Peter’s.
Andrew Bates, of New Life Church, said: “This is the fourth year we have run this event and once again we were delighted with the turnout and how much enjoyment the event brought to people. We estimate that over 300 people joined us.
“The aim was to bring the community together for an afternoon of fun and to keep prices as affordable as possible. Many enjoyed the variety of exciting and fun activities, others were happy to soak up the atmosphere and appreciate the live music with a cup of tea.”
The afternoon’s fun family activities included face and nail painting, bouncy castle, bungee run, cap decorating, craft, garden darts and giant Jenga. There was also live music, tea and cake and a raffle.
The musical entertainment was provided by Woking Ladies Choir, Lizzie and Debbie Morley – on piano – and Marie, Petra, and Riccardo of the Attic 5 Trio.
“We were grateful to all the volunteers, more than 50 this year,” said Andrew. “Sometimes people don’t realise how many it takes to put on an event like this.
“And it was encouraging when we had a local mum contact us on social media offering to provide balloons to decorate the event. She runs her own balloon company and brought two balloon columns, and spent at least an hour decorating all the gazebos with balloons too.
“We were also grateful to our Mayor, Cllr Lousie Morales for opening the event, drawing the raffle and even competing with me on the bungee run. Modesty forbids me from saying who won, but she beat me on the inflatable joust last year!”