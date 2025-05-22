The 55th AGM of the Friends of Woking Community Hospital was held on Friday, 16 May. They were invited to hold their AGM at the hospital to see the progress on the changes there.
The Friends heard from the chairman Jon Allan and treasurer Stephen Maltby about the state of finances (healthy) and donations to the hospital over the last year. These included the refurbishment of Alexandra Ward, with a donation of £30,000, replacement garden furniture and new Christmas trees for the hospital.
This year the Friends have already donated £6,500 for new portering chairs with the help of Horsell Bowling Club for two of the chairs. In addition to their usual donations of funds for newspapers, therapy materials and entertainments on Alexandra and Bradley Wards, they have pledged £15,000 towards the refurbishment of Bradley Ward to the same standard as Alexandra Ward.
They are delighted that Woking Rotary Club, Woking District Rotary Club and Woking Lions will also be assisting with this major project with funds from St Peter’s Hospital Trust.
Stephen Hepworth from St Peter’s Hospital Trust reported to the meeting on the progress of the diagnostic hub. Deputy Mayor (now Mayor) Cllr Amanda Boote thanked the trustees for their unpaid service to the charity ensuring every penny raised goes to the Woking Community Hospital.
At the end of the meeting Stephen and Gregg Hayman, head of estates Central Surrey Health, took the Friends to see the new diagnostic hub facilities of CT, MRI and Ultrasound scanners, which enhance the community hospital facilities and change its role for the future.
The Friends look forward to their forthcoming events, the plant sale as part of the Horsell Garden Safari on Saturday 14 June 11am-5pm, and their stall at the Pyrford and Wisley Village Show.
For more information, visit fwchwoking.com or follow facebook.com/tfwch