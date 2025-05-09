GREY skies and spitting rain threatened a repeat of last year’s all-day deluge but nothing stopped Chobham Carnival being another triumph.
The event on the May Day Bank Holiday Monday attracted thousands of people to the village to watch the traditional procession and enjoy a wealth of entertainment in the recreation ground.
It rained all day during the 2024 carnival, curtailing the attractions and reducing the numbers who attended and the amount raised for good causes.
This year, donations on the gates from carnival-goers who resisted the chilly wind and an afternoon downpour, along with huge support from businesses, means the grants fund has been topped up to at least £5,000.
“We were worried that there would be a second year of miserable weather, but the rain generally held off,” said carnival association chairman Tim Elwin.
“We were delighted at the numbers who attended in a year when we had 70 stalls and sideshows, a record number.
“The camel racing was as exciting as promised and there were some amazing acrobatics, dancing and judo displays. Our thanks go to everyone who attended and those who took part in the procession.”
This year’s parade theme was Space, with West Byfleet Girl Guides and Brownies judged the Best Overall entry.
Chobham Rugby Club and Coworth Flexlands School were joint winners of the Best Walking prize and Chobham Rugby Club won the Best Young People trophy.
More than 100 guests enjoyed the carnival’s May Ball on Saturday 3 May.
“We had some stunning donations for the live auction, silent auction and raffle, which made a significant contribution to the grants fund,” added Tim.