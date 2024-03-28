A Staffie cross who was found abandoned is looking for the forever home she deserves.
Skye came to RSPCA Millbrook in Chobham underweight and with sore skin, but is now healthy and happy.
“She is ready to find her forever home,” said Millbrook’s Debbie Pearce. “Skye recently spent the day at a staff member’s home and was really well-behaved. She travelled well in the car, was house trained and settled in her bed and went to sleep. This was all in a few hours and in a house she had never been in.
“Skye loves a tennis ball or football and will play with them for ages, she likes most toys really. She loves a cuddle and will happily snuggle up on the sofa with you, she has so much love to give.
“Skye loves training and is really smart so needs a family that will teach her lots of new commands. Skye may be eight years old but she is still very active and loads of fun.
“She can be worried by rude, bouncy dogs who rush up to her. Skye can walk around other dogs on the lead and is easily distracted by treats. As Skye does not like dogs coming straight up to her, we recommend that she is not walked in parks or areas where dogs are off the lead.
“Skye would be happy with pavement walking and then have a garden to play ball in.”
Skye needs to stay on the lead in public and will need access to a secure private garden. She would need to be the only dog but could live with children of secondary school age.