Woking Library is hosting an exhibition of stunning photographic prints by members of Woking Photographic Society, Len Walker writes.

Running from Monday 4 to Saturday 30 August, the free-to-enter event features more than 70 framed prints, showcasing scenes from the River Wey to the plains of the Serengeti, striking portraits and wildlife close-ups.

Early Morning Thrift by Mike Tibbotts
Photographer Justin Cliffe described how he captured Valencian Sistine Chapel: “I arrived at San Nicolas church when the doors opened. It was awe-inspiring. Using a wide-angle lens and mini-tripod, I got down to floor level to make the most of the polished marble floor before others arrived.”

Kingfisher Rising by Richard Sheldrake
Emma Rowlands recalled a frosty morning in Send: ““I grabbed my camera and headed out for a walk along the ‘Winter Wey’ in Send. Despite the cold it was beautiful: the frost sparkled on the trees and the winter sunshine made the blue sky even brighter.”

Winter Wey by Emma Rowland
Rob Lewis shared the story behind Wild Poppies in Sheerwater: “At the end of Albert Drive where it meets Sheerwater Road is a wide grass verge where poppies grow every summer. I moved in close, framing them against a simple grass background. It’s my favourite.”

Steve Morris took Organic Meets Geometric in London: “The geometric background is a piece of stainless steel art near St Paul's. I love the contrast between the subject and the steel.”

Exhibition organiser Jane Hibbert said: “Thanks to Woking Library, I’m excited to bring our exhibition to a new home. Club members will be on hand to answer questions, and visitors can vote for their favourite images — results will be shared online.”

Wild poppies in Sheerwater by Rob Lewis
Woking Photographic Society has also launched its 2025/26 season with guest speakers, competitions, tutorials and practical evenings. More details: www.wokingps.uk, Facebook: WokingPS, Instagram: @Wokingps.

For library opening hours head to: surreycc.gov.uk/libraries

The Stubai Alps, Austria, by Cath Ind
San Nicolás, the Sistine Chapel of Valencia by Justin Cliffe
Three Grevy Zebras by Jane Hibbert
Newhaven Storm by Keith Newton
