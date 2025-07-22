Woking Library is hosting an exhibition of stunning photographic prints by members of Woking Photographic Society, Len Walker writes.
Photographer Justin Cliffe described how he captured Valencian Sistine Chapel: “I arrived at San Nicolas church when the doors opened. It was awe-inspiring. Using a wide-angle lens and mini-tripod, I got down to floor level to make the most of the polished marble floor before others arrived.”
Emma Rowlands recalled a frosty morning in Send: ““I grabbed my camera and headed out for a walk along the ‘Winter Wey’ in Send. Despite the cold it was beautiful: the frost sparkled on the trees and the winter sunshine made the blue sky even brighter.”
Rob Lewis shared the story behind Wild Poppies in Sheerwater: “At the end of Albert Drive where it meets Sheerwater Road is a wide grass verge where poppies grow every summer. I moved in close, framing them against a simple grass background. It’s my favourite.”
Steve Morris took Organic Meets Geometric in London: “The geometric background is a piece of stainless steel art near St Paul's. I love the contrast between the subject and the steel.”
Exhibition organiser Jane Hibbert said: “Thanks to Woking Library, I’m excited to bring our exhibition to a new home. Club members will be on hand to answer questions, and visitors can vote for their favourite images — results will be shared online.”
Woking Photographic Society has also launched its 2025/26 season with guest speakers, competitions, tutorials and practical evenings. More details: www.wokingps.uk, Facebook: WokingPS, Instagram: @Wokingps.
