The Lighthouse in Woking has seen a wave of community support for its Christmas Kindness campaign, supporting hundreds of local families and individuals who will find Christmas really tough this year.
Launching the appeal in November, Erik Jespersen, co-founder of The Lighthouse project with his wife, Rebecca, said:
“The cost of living crisis is really starting to bite. At The Lighthouse, we can’t end poverty, but together we can bring some joy and hope to our local friends and neighbours this Christmas.”
So far, the appeal has raised £20,700 and received many donations of food, clothing and presents.
“Thanks to the generous support of our community, we’ve already given out hundreds of parcels and items,” said Erik.
“Christmas essentials including food, toiletries, clothing and winter warming items like hot water bottles and cosy blankets.
“Christmas treats like brand new toys for children, sparkly party dresses and jackets, and wrapped gift sets.
“Christmas cheer with carols, a bake-off, a Christmas party for refugees plus much more with our Christmas Day brunch still to come.”
“The feedback has been overwhelming, with people who are really struggling thanking us with tears for the kindness and generosity shown by the community. But there are so many people in need. We’re experiencing record numbers of referrals from across the area.
“Many local schools, organisations, companies and individuals have been getting involved to contribute through fundraising and donating,” added Erik. “Would you like to get involved? It’s not too late to make a donation towards the campaign.
“We are aware everyone is impacted by the cost of living increase, so please don’t feel pressured by this request, but if you are able to contribute, it could make a significant difference to a person or family in need.”
To find out how to get involved, whether donating or volunteering time, visit www.lighthousewoking.org.