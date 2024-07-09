Helping to secure the NHS diagnostic centre at Woking Community Hospital is one of Jonathan Lord’s proudest achievements in his 14 years as the town’s MP.
Speaking to the News & Mail after his defeat in the general election, Mr Lord said the hospital has a special place in his heart because it was there that his wife, Caroline, received outstanding medical attention and help with her recuperation when she was very ill a few years ago.
“I will never forget the kindness and generosity that I received at that time,” he said.
“Over my 14 years and four terms as Woking’s MP I have met and worked alongside so many wonderful individuals and organisations, including charities, schools, businesses and churches and faith communities. I would like to thank everyone for their positive contribution to Woking and our villages and for helping and advising me as I did my best to get things done.”
Mr Lord said that, as well as getting the diagnostic centre’s budget doubled by speaking to the health secretary, he was proud of his role in the Community Hospital’s Bedser Hub, which helps the frail elderly.
Just after the result was announced last week, the former MP said: “It’s been the honour and privilege of my life to serve Woking and all its residents in parliament. Clearly it’s been a terrible night for the Conservatives and a lot of reflection will have to take place.
“This is democracy in action and, as we all know, first past the post can be a particularly cruel mistress when you’re in second place in a general election.”
Mr Lord told the News & Mail this week: “I wish the new Labour Government and the new MP, Will Forster, every possible success.”
During his time as MP, he put two private members Bills into law and was on his way to securing a third when the election was called, which meant parliament was suspended.
The Bill, intended to encourage our space industry by having the Government stand behind extraordinary insurance claims, was one of a handful that could not proceed.
“It had cleared all the Commons stages and had all-party support,” Mr Lord said.
“I hope someone else will pick it up.”
Mr Lord, 61, was first elected Woking MP in 2010, succeeding Humfrey Malins, who was first elected in 1997 after the nine terms over 33 years of Cranley Onslow.
He was born in Oldham, Lancashire, read History at Merton College, Oxford, and served two terms on Westminster City Council, including one as deputy leader.
Mr Lord was campaign manager for Guildford MP Anne Milton in 2005, chaired the Guildford Conservative Association and served on Surrey County Council.
He joked that a “silver lining” to last week’s disappointment was that he, his wife and two children can enjoy a summer holiday.
“If the election had been in the autumn I wouldn’t have been able to have had a holiday but I now hope to go, probably abroad, with my wonderful family.”