The Park School in Woking has received a generous £1,000 donation from Woking Lions following the theft and vandalism of two of the school’s minibuses earlier this year.
On Sunday, 15 March, the specialist school site was broken into and two of its three minibuses were stolen.
The vehicles were later recovered after being abandoned at Pyrford Recreation Ground, but both had suffered extensive damage after their engines were stripped.
The Park School supports 110 children aged 11-16 with moderate learning difficulties and additional needs. The minibuses are an essential part of school life, helping students access local clubs, gyms, sports fixtures and educational trips several times each week.
Headteacher Zara Wright said the loss had a significant impact on the school community.
“Our students absolutely love going offsite,” she said. “These experiences bring learning to life, help to build confidence and support preparation for adulthood. Losing two minibuses has affected so many opportunities for our young people.”
Unfortunately, the school’s insurance policy will only cover the replacement of one minibus, meaning the school must now raise an additional £25,000 to replace the second vehicle.
Woking Lions responded to the school’s appeal with a donation of £1,000 to support the fundraising effort.
Carole Croft from Woking Lions presented the cheque to Mrs Wright, highlighting the organisation’s continued commitment to supporting local causes and community projects.
Mrs Wright said: “We are incredibly grateful to Woking Lions for their kindness and generosity. Community support like this means so much to our students, families and staff, and brings us one step closer to replacing the second minibus.”
The school welcome donations and support from the local community as its fundraising efforts continue.
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