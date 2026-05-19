Woking Lions celebrated the success of their second netball tournament, held on Sunday, 10 May, at Eastwood Leisure Centre.
Eighty enthusiastic players took part in front of a vibrant crowd of spectators. The event not only showcased skill and sportsmanship on the court but also demonstrated the community's generosity of spirit, raising an impressive £1,031 to support families and individuals in need across Woking.
Participants enjoyed a day filled with friendly yet competitive matches, with Oxshott emerging as the stand-out team, remaining undefeated while also scoring the most goals.
Spice proved to be worthy runners-up, demonstrating remarkable talent and teamwork throughout the tournament.
A heartfelt thank-you was extended to the dedicated umpires and scoring team whose volunteer efforts ensured the event ran smoothly.
The day was made even more enjoyable with a raffle that drew in participants, adding an extra layer of excitement to the proceedings.
Generous donations of prizes included a luxury reformer Pilates voucher from Ora Pilates in Chobham, speciality hot drinks and sweet treats from Myrtle and May, a relaxing manicure including gel nail application from R & R Nails, an educational flower workshop from Lily and Myrtle Flower School in Mayford, a coffee and cake voucher for two from Basil and Blue in Chobham and a two-week guest pass from Eastwood Leisure Centre.
Spectators joined in the fun, contributing to a lively atmosphere that kept up the players’ spirits.
Special recognition was given to Josie, the netball coordinator, for her meticulous planning and hard work, which was crucial in bringing the tournament to fruition.
The success of the day highlights not only the talent present in the local netball community but also the unwavering support from volunteers and spectators alike.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.