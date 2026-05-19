A Woking family facing heartbreak for the second time in less than a year is appealing for help after their beloved dog was diagnosed with lung cancer.
Seven-year-old French bulldog Luna, owned by Samantha Ash and her partner Alice in Westfield, Woking, was diagnosed with cancer earlier this month after becoming lethargic and breathless.
Sam’s father, Ken Ash, said the news brought back painful memories after the family lost another French bulldog, Lola, to cancer just nine months ago.
“It has been horrendous,” said Ken. “It’s the worst déjà vu and they just can’t believe it’s happening again. This year has been very difficult. Every time you look at her it is heartbreaking.”
Luna required specialist treatment after vets discovered the illness, with Ken saying there are only a handful of veterinary practices locally able to carry out the necessary CT scans. She is now undergoing chemotherapy every three weeks, costing around £800 per session.
The family has launched a fundraiser to help cover Luna’s ongoing treatment costs and ease the financial pressure.
“If people would like to donate, especially if they’ve been in a similar position, it would mean a lot to Sam and Alice,” said Ken. “People’s kindness would mean a great deal.
“Luna means everything to our family. She is a member of this family.”
Luna spends much of her time with Ken and his family while Samantha and Alice are at work.
“We’ve got time and hope for Luna,” he said. “The chemotherapy is a way of keeping her with us for as long as possible.”
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