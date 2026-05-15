A musical comedy about a brilliant Second World War British deception operation is coming to the Woking Theatre from June 15 to 20.
Operation Mincemeat is based on a scheme to disguise the Allied invasion of Sicily in 1943 by making the Axis powers believe an invasion of Sardinia or Greece was imminent.
A spokesperson said: “Operation Mincemeat is about a real operation that saw a group of MI5 operatives gamble everything on a stolen corpse in a bid to help win the Second World War.
“It tells the completely true story through a mash-up of genres - from musical theatre ballads to sea shanties and rap.”
In Operation Mincemeat the Allied forces are on the ropes. Luckily they’ve got a trick up their sleeve - or rather inside the pocket of a stolen corpse.
Equal parts farce, thriller and Ian Fleming-style spy caper, Operation Mincemeat tells the wildly improbable and hilarious true story of the covert operation that turned the tide of the Second World War.
The cast features Christian Andrews, Seán Carey, Charlotte Hanna-Williams, Holly Sumpton and Jamie-Rose Monk, with the company completed by Katy Ellis, Georgina Hagen, Jordan Pearson and Morgan Phillips.
Writers and composers David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson and Zoë Roberts, known as SpitLip, said: “We’re delighted to be welcoming back our agents Christian, Charlotte, Holly and Seán, and welcoming our amazing new recruit Jamie-Rose.
“MI5 couldn’t be in more capable or more spectacularly stupid hands!”
The creative team is Robert Hastie (director), Jenny Arnold (choreographer), Ben Stones (set and costume designer), Mark Henderson (lighting designer), Mike Walker (sound designer), Steve Sidwell (orchestrator and vocal arranger), Joe Bunker (musical supervisor), Sam Sommerfeld (musical director), Georgie Staight (tour director), Anna Marshall (resident director) and Paul Isaiah Isles (associate choreographer). Casting is by Pearson Casting.
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